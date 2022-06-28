Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

