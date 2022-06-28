Security Financial Services INC. Buys 2,580 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

