Security Financial Services INC. Buys 7,901 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.52. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

