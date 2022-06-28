Security Financial Services INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.