Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,196,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,884,000.

IYW opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

