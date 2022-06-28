Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

