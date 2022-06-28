Security National Financial Co. (SNFCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

