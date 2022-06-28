SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,200.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cheuvreux downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.21) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,585 ($19.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.