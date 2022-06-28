SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in June

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of SEGRO stock remained flat at $$12.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

SEGXF has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.21) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,585 ($19.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,200.34.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

