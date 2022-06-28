Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.46 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and $6.77 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028145 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

