Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,514,304. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

