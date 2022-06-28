Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 484 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. 18,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.