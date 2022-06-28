Shaw Communications’ (SJR) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SJR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Shaw Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after acquiring an additional 508,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

