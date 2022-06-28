Short Interest in Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Drops By 89.6%

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATAO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 618,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,901. Altair International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Altair International Company Profile (Get Rating)
