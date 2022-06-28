Short Interest in Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Drops By 89.6%

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATAO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 618,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,901. Altair International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Altair International alerts:

Altair International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining and green technology sectors. It holds interest in the Walker Ridge Gold project comprises 187 claims located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Stonewall project, which consists of 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.