Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Declines By 89.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.