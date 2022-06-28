Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Decreases By 99.6%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.20. 172,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.29. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.18 and a 12 month high of 0.61.
About Ares Strategic Mining (Get Rating)
