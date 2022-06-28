Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Increases By 2,400.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Barsele Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Barsele Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.57.
About Barsele Minerals
