Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Rises By 728.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 728.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.00. 22,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,383. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.96 and a 52 week high of 29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 16.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%.

