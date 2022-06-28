Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Increases By 483.3%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

