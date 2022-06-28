Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Increases By 17,350.0%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 17,350.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CITIC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. CITIC has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

