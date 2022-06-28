Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Increases By 1,304.5%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 1,304.5% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.29.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

