Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Grows By 639.3%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 639.3% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

