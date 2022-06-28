Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rises By 1,351.0%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 1,351.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 3,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
