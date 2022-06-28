Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Rises By 1,351.0%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 1,351.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 3,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get Fuji Electric alerts:

Fuji Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.