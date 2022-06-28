Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Drops By 93.3%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,818. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
