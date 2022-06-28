Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Drops By 92.1%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 450,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMAC stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.32% of IMAC worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

IMAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

