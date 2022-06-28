Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rises By 850.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 14,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.00) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

