Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rises By 850.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 14,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.61%.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.