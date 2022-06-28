Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 98.6%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTUM remained flat at $$0.20 on Tuesday. 113,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,790. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

