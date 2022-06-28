Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 98.6%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LTUM remained flat at $$0.20 on Tuesday. 113,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,790. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.