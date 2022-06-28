Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Rises By 2,175.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 2,175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 7,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.