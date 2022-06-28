Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Rises By 2,175.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 2,175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 7,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.
LIXIL Company Profile
