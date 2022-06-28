Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Rises By 7,550.0%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. NutraLife BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, dietary, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil derived from industrial hemp; tinctures; topical lotions and oils applied directly to the skin to treat pain or inflammation; face creams; massage oils; nutraceutical sprays with CBD as an added ingredient; and pet products.

