Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Rises By 7,550.0%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLBS remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. NutraLife BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
