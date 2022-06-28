Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Rises By 1,850.0%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,732,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of RONI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,545. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.