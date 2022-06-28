Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Increases By 6,550.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 174,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. Symrise has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($112.77) to €107.00 ($113.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

