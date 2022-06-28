Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Increases By 6,550.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 174,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. Symrise has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $37.54.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.
Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
