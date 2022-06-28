Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Drops By 94.1%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF remained flat at $$3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

Separately, CLSA cut shares of a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.