Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Rises By 1,143.2%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 1,143.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 291,249 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,627,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,834,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter.

VTC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,983. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $93.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

