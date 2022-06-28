Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Grows By 444.7%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 444.7% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Worldline stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 56,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Worldline has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRDLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($76.60) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worldline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

