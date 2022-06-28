SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 8.9%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,400,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

