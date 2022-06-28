SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 8.9%

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,400,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

