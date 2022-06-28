Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $2,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

