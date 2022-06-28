Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 7,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,794,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
SGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth about $11,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
