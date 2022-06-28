Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 7,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,794,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

SGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth about $11,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.