Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.