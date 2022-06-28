Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,894. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $449,865. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.