Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock valued at $43,340,138.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

