SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

