Solanium (SLIM) Hits Market Cap of $10.75 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Solanium has a market cap of $10.75 million and $2.64 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

