Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 32,234 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises about 2.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,138. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

