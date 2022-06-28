SOMESING (SSX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. SOMESING has a market cap of $62.49 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,519.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.56 or 0.17517897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00182536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00071335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015845 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

