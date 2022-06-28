Sonar (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Sonar (PING) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sonar has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $12,256.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,387% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.42 or 0.16624220 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00180802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00075271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

