South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires 1,512 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,163. The company has a market capitalization of $957.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.41. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

