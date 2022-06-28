South Shore Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 8,000 Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. South Shore Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

NASDAQ PXI traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

