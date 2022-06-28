South Shore Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.