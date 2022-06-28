South Shore Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $245,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 145.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.9% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

ILMN stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,741. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,080 shares of company stock worth $1,747,022 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

