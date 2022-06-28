South Shore Capital Advisors Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.1% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,511. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.73 and its 200-day moving average is $331.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

